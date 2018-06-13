Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Receives $31.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals opened at $31.04 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.45 million and a PE ratio of -10.97.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 131,636 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $4,064,919.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,866,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,654,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,487,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its peptide candidates include Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat POMC and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trial for Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders.

