New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Bought by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 431,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 22,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 878,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NYCB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

New York Community Bancorp traded down $0.31, reaching $11.56, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 7,187,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $14.53.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $293.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.51 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 6.81%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

