Riverhead Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in AGCO Co. (AGCO)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 244.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,754,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,468,000 after purchasing an additional 378,009 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,789,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,221,000 after purchasing an additional 223,112 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1,020.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,354,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,931 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,488,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,550,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,236,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AGCO from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.79.

AGCO traded down $1.62, reaching $62.43, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 701,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,750. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $75.95.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

In other news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,550.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

