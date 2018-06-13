AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Bought by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 366.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,214,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,685,000 after acquiring an additional 927,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 819,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,292,000 after acquiring an additional 430,169 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,602,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,646,000 after acquiring an additional 319,011 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $13,522,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after purchasing an additional 176,089 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMCX. Gabelli raised shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

NASDAQ AMCX traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.48. 1,925,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,079. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock has a 52-week low of $46.89 and a 52-week high of $67.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.56 million. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 355.26%. AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. research analysts expect that AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock news, EVP James Gallagher sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $230,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMC NETWORKS INC Common Stock Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

