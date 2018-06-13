Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,316,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,849,000 after buying an additional 105,762 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,934,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 941,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,791,000 after buying an additional 35,620 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 653,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,205,000 after buying an additional 61,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 289,195 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WNS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Barrington Research set a $53.00 price target on shares of WNS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of WNS to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

WNS traded up $0.19, hitting $53.13, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 207,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,288. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. WNS has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $53.88.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. WNS had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that WNS will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in the insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunications; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

