RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,181 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for about 0.6% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $22,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,115,040 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,696,557,000 after acquiring an additional 204,958 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,296,404 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $662,822,000 after purchasing an additional 102,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,014 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $607,661,000 after purchasing an additional 161,514 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,327,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $455,539,000 after acquiring an additional 72,396 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $435,304,000 after acquiring an additional 27,075 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,258 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total value of $158,948.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,801,167.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.81, for a total transaction of $103,070.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,700 shares in the company, valued at $13,746,647. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,453 shares of company stock worth $8,423,028 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $118.49. 89,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,287,844. The company has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.26. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $128.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Imperial Capital set a $145.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet raised EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.