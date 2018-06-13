RMB Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Ares Management LP Unit (ARES)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 892,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $19,096,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Ares Management LP Unit as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management LP Unit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,218,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ares Management LP Unit by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,018,000 after purchasing an additional 273,890 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Ares Management LP Unit by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 499,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $8,852,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management LP Unit by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 240,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 80,078 shares in the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Management LP Unit alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Ares Management LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ares Management LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on shares of Ares Management LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Ares Management LP Unit in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of ARES traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $21.20. 3,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,601. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ares Management LP Unit has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $25.95.

Ares Management LP Unit (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Ares Management LP Unit had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management LP Unit will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ares Management LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ares Management LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

About Ares Management LP Unit

Ares Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.