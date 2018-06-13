Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.16 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,412,621 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $964,114,000 after buying an additional 355,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,736 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $344,665,000 after buying an additional 55,888 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544,831 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $337,530,000 after buying an additional 44,816 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 263.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,034,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $226,017,000 after buying an additional 749,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 75.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 762,186 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $180,196,000 after buying an additional 328,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illumina from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Illumina from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays raised Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.36.

Shares of ILMN traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $287.24. 632,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,143. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.98 and a fifty-two week high of $293.15. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.81, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.43. Illumina had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc Stapley sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.18, for a total transaction of $412,370.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,891.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.91, for a total value of $26,785.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,416.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,021 shares of company stock worth $10,402,343. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

