Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,635 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,555,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,765,000 after purchasing an additional 164,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,940,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,265,000 after buying an additional 1,209,046 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,810,000 after buying an additional 632,491 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 981,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,496,000 after buying an additional 293,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 840,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,109,000 after purchasing an additional 423,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride traded up $0.26, hitting $20.70, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,874. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

About Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

