Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 36,138 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (TAP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (NYSE:TAP) by 248.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,138 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. National Pension Service increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 19,636 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,157,000 after acquiring an additional 307,107 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B during the fourth quarter worth about $3,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B traded up $0.01, reaching $66.10, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 2,060,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,143. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B has a 1-year low of $58.75 and a 1-year high of $94.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.30). Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.69%.

In other Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $184,867.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,153.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Hunter sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $126,808.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,022,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.55 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.54.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

