Rock Springs Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 26,500 Kura Oncology Inc (KURA)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Kura Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KURA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kura Oncology by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,331,000 after acquiring an additional 502,296 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth $6,188,000. Nexthera Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 445,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 187,034 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth $2,606,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 79,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kura Oncology opened at $17.65 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.37 and a current ratio of 12.37. Kura Oncology Inc has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $24.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). analysts forecast that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub cut Kura Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Cann restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $28.00 target price on Kura Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

