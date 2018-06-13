Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,886 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $3,484,649.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,191.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 118,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $8,211,535.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,999.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,186 shares of company stock worth $12,287,710 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. MKM Partners set a $91.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.58.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.02. 3,484,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,168,169. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Target had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 52.65%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.