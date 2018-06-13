Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 486,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,935,000 after purchasing an additional 192,944 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 20,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 81,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 413,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx traded down $0.31, reaching $45.90, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,552,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,704,617. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx has a 12-month low of $40.90 and a 12-month high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

