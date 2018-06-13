Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 13,587 Shares of Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Rockwell Automation worth $12,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Alleghany Corp DE increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 201,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after buying an additional 16,679 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 80,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 127,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 35,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $180.21 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $155.81 and a one year high of $210.72. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 54.44%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 4,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $894,054.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,000,204.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.79.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.