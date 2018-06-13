Roku (ROKU) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.12

Headlines about Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Roku earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.9399237457368 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vetr upgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.59 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roku to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.43. 15,160,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,589,897. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $136.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Roku will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Chas Smith sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $4,000,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Globespan Capital Partners V. L sold 1,596,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $52,656,361.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,060,342 shares of company stock valued at $68,536,653 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.