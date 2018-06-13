Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stake in Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,891 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Hanmi Financial worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 15,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,209,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,191,000 after acquiring an additional 58,321 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after acquiring an additional 97,362 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial traded down $0.15, reaching $29.80, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 179,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.72. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $33.10.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $50.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.17 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.