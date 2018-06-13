Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSA) top pick Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their top pick rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 29th.

RDSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.94) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,720 ($36.21) to GBX 3,180 ($42.34) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($33.28) to GBX 2,800 ($37.28) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,830 ($37.68) to GBX 2,369 ($31.54) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,732.83 ($36.38).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell opened at GBX 2,589 ($34.47) on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,982.50 ($26.39) and a one year high of GBX 2,579.50 ($34.34).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

