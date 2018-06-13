Discover Financial Services (DFS) versus SLM (SLM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) and SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Discover Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of SLM shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Discover Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of SLM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Discover Financial Services and SLM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discover Financial Services 18.43% 22.79% 2.43% SLM 20.85% 17.18% 1.65%

Dividends

Discover Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. SLM does not pay a dividend. Discover Financial Services pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Discover Financial Services has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Discover Financial Services has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLM has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Discover Financial Services and SLM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Discover Financial Services 0 8 14 1 2.70 SLM 0 1 9 0 2.90

Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus price target of $85.40, indicating a potential upside of 13.94%. SLM has a consensus price target of $14.58, indicating a potential upside of 25.32%. Given SLM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SLM is more favorable than Discover Financial Services.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Discover Financial Services and SLM’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discover Financial Services $11.55 billion 2.27 $2.10 billion $5.98 12.53 SLM $1.43 billion 3.53 $288.93 million $0.71 16.38

Discover Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than SLM. Discover Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SLM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Discover Financial Services beats SLM on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit. The Payment Services segment operates the Discover Network, which processes transactions for Discover-branded credit cards, and provides payment transaction processing and settlement services; and PULSE network, an electronic funds transfer network that provides financial institutions issuing debit cards on the PULSE network with access to automated teller machines and point-of-sale terminals. This segment also operates Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and provides card acceptance services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans. In addition, the company offers savings products, including certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

