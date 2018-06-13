Sally Beauty (SBH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, “Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty products supplier. Through the Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the Company sells and distributes through world. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 9,000 products for hair, skin, and nails through professional lines such as OPI, China Glaze, Wella, Clairol, Conair and Hot Shot Tools, as well as an extensive selection of proprietary merchandise. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf or Armstrong McCall stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell, Wella, Matrix, Schwarzkopf, Kenra, Goldwell, Joico and Aquage, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBH. ValuEngine cut Sally Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 73.82% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $975.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $52,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $52,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $292,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 267,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,170.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 26,800 shares of company stock worth $392,834 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 289,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 176.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

