Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Cut to Neutral at Compass Point

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was downgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 29th, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Shares of Saratoga Investment opened at $23.82 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market cap of $147.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.21. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 40,061 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $899,369.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,257.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 93.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 21.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 32,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

