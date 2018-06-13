Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) a €83.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been given a €83.00 ($96.51) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 30th. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €81.00 ($94.19).

Schneider Electric traded up €0.78 ($0.91), hitting €72.30 ($84.07), on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 3,100,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Industrial Automation, and Secure Power. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

