Schroder Investment Management Group Has $99.87 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,877 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.16% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $99,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,973,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,241 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $64,310,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $53,205,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 727,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,782,000 after acquiring an additional 532,488 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,347,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,719,000 after acquiring an additional 433,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $287,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security opened at $57.99 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12 month low of $53.56 and a 12 month high of $73.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.