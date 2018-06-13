Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 594,575 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,117,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 594,575 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.18% of Micron Technology worth $110,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 7,994.3% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $31,813.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $768,426.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,461.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,382 shares of company stock valued at $4,265,042. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Micron Technology stock opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.27. Micron Technology had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 48.27%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

