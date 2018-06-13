Allegion (ALLE) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Allegion worth $44,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Allegion by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Allegion by 765.2% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 73,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 64,931 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $5,970,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in Allegion by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 28,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Shares of Allegion stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,967. Allegion has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $89.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $613.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.47 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 102.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

