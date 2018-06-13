815,133 Shares in Encompass Health Corp (EHC) Acquired by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 815,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,602,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Encompass Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

AMEX EHC traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $57.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Encompass Health Corp has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Corp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 33,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $2,017,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $243,601.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,326,032. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

