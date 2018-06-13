Life Storage Inc (LSI) Stake Boosted by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of Life Storage worth $48,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,170,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,516,000 after purchasing an additional 170,576 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 5.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,421,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,265,000 after buying an additional 133,905 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 871,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,580,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,054,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,418,000 after buying an additional 59,954 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Life Storage news, President Kenneth F. Myszka sold 5,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $498,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Rogers sold 26,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $2,502,130.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,106 shares of company stock worth $6,835,588. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

Shares of LSI traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.50. 348,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,042. Life Storage Inc has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.55). Life Storage had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

