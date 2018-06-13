Schwab U S Small Cap ETF (SCHA) Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U S Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,219,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664,503 shares during the quarter. Schwab U S Small Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned 3.08% of Schwab U S Small Cap ETF worth $222,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U S Small Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its stake in Schwab U S Small Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 47,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U S Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $817,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U S Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U S Small Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period.

Schwab U S Small Cap ETF opened at $75.69 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Schwab U S Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $75.88.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

