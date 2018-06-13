Scout24 (G24) PT Set at €45.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report released on Wednesday, June 6th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.50 ($47.09) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.18 ($49.04).

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €45.64 ($53.07) on Wednesday. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €29.81 ($34.66) and a 52 week high of €37.60 ($43.72).

About Scout24

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24 and AutoScout24segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate, as well as offers advertising services to third-party suppliers, such as insurance and financial service providers, utilities, or removal companies.

