ASML Holding NV (ASML) Holdings Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,598 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of ASML worth $121,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML opened at $209.34 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $88.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ASML Holding NV has a 1 year low of $127.00 and a 1 year high of $216.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Santander cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.43.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

