Charles B. Ammann Sells 18,772 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 18,772 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $938,787.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,128.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SMTC traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $49.95. 354,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,625. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.23. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $51.40.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.33 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMTC. BidaskClub upgraded Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Semtech to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Summit Insights raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Semtech from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,722,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,376,000 after buying an additional 1,257,431 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 4,098.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,203,396 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 526,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,576,000 after buying an additional 284,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,237,000 after acquiring an additional 276,394 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,052,000 after acquiring an additional 215,609 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.