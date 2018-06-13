Sentry Investments Corp. Sells 14,600 Shares of Torchmark Co. (TMK)

Sentry Investments Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Sentry Investments Corp. owned 0.28% of Torchmark worth $26,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Torchmark by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,597,000 after buying an additional 426,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 446,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,534,000 after purchasing an additional 258,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,995,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $672,943,000 after purchasing an additional 256,203 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 28.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 685,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,729,000 after purchasing an additional 151,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 131,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total transaction of $86,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gary L. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $420,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 654,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,034,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,425,654 over the last ninety days. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Torchmark from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Torchmark in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Torchmark in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

NYSE TMK opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. Torchmark Co. has a 52 week low of $74.48 and a 52 week high of $93.60.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Torchmark had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. analysts predict that Torchmark Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 3rd. Torchmark’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

