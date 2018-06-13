Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in CIT Group (CIT)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 19,452 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 105,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,226,000 after buying an additional 110,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CIT Group news, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $174,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,666 shares in the company, valued at $243,191.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CIT opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. CIT Group has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $56.14.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.22). CIT Group had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CIT Group in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CIT Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CIT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP). The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; and equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies.

