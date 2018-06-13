Seven Eight Capital LP Has $243,000 Position in General Dynamics (GD)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its holdings in General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) by 91.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD opened at $198.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $191.00 and a twelve month high of $230.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $263.00 to $234.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.06.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

