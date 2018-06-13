Signaturefd LLC Buys New Stake in CIGNA Co. (CI)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 688 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in CIGNA during the 1st quarter valued at about $409,675,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CIGNA by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,447,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $913,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,772 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CIGNA during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,274,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in CIGNA by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 670,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $113,367,000 after acquiring an additional 400,473 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in CIGNA during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,045,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 1,000 shares of CIGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $176,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at $816,640.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CIGNA in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CIGNA from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CIGNA in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CIGNA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $193.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.06.

NYSE:CI traded down $2.64 on Wednesday, reaching $176.18. 3,690,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,768. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. CIGNA Co. has a 12 month low of $163.02 and a 12 month high of $227.13.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.72. CIGNA had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. CIGNA’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that CIGNA Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

