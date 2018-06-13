Signaturefd LLC Purchases New Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGO traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.51. 1,341,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,662. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $45.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.66. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.