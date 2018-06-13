Signaturefd LLC Acquires Shares of 593 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 18,584 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.52, for a total transaction of $3,596,375.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 252,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,912,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edwin Roks sold 11,334 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $2,334,804.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,048 shares of company stock valued at $21,801,902. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.67.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $208.22. The company had a trading volume of 135,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,301. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $123.29 and a 1 year high of $214.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.26. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $695.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

