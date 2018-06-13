Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.45 Million

Analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will announce sales of $138.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.31 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $132.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year sales of $568.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $563.00 million to $578.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $624.89 million per share, with estimates ranging from $602.00 million to $651.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Silicon Motion Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.55.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology traded down $0.41, hitting $48.57, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,024. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $56.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile storage and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC), client solid-state drive (SSD), flash memory card, and Universal Serial Bus flash drive controllers.

