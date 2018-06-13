Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Silver Spring Networks (NYSE:SSNI) Share Price

Headlines about Silver Spring Networks (NYSE:SSNI) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Silver Spring Networks earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.0592701564557 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Silver Spring Networks has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $16.26.

About Silver Spring Networks

Silver Spring Networks, Inc is engaged in creating, building and deploying large-scale networks and solutions enabling the Internet of things (IoT) for critical infrastructure. The Company provides a networking platform and solutions that enable utilities to transform the power grid infrastructure into the smart grid.

