Slate Retail REIT (SRT.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Slate Retail REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of TSE:SRT.UN opened at C$12.54 on Wednesday. Slate Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.35.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Slate Retail REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Slate Retail REIT from C$12.75 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

About Slate Retail REIT

Slate Retail REIT (the REIT) is a Canada-based unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT focuses on acquiring, owning and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties in the United States with an emphasis on grocery-anchored retail properties.

