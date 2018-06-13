Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (ZZZ) Receives C$41.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (TSE:ZZZ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 5th.

ZZZ opened at C$32.45 on Friday. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$31.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.36.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of C$135.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.55 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.05, for a total transaction of C$981,825.00. Also, insider Dave Howcroft sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$29,970.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,410 shares of company stock worth $9,657,020.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, frames, mattress protectors, pillow protectors, and other sleep accessories. The company operates under the Dormez-vous and Sleep Country Canada retail banners.

