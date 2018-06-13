Smartsheet (SMAR) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMAR. William Blair assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 356,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,538. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $32.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 500,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet Inc provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

