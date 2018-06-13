Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CPI Card Group (PMTS) Stock Price

Media coverage about CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CPI Card Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the credit services provider an impact score of 46.0956493952957 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

CPI Card Group traded down $0.07, hitting $2.81, on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,562. CPI Card Group has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.47, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of -0.45.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The credit services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $64.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.44 million. research analysts anticipate that CPI Card Group will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PMTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CPI Card Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of CPI Card Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and U.K. Limited segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States.

