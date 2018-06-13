Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) Stock Price

Media headlines about Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Checkpoint Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.085839821262 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CKPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics traded down $0.02, reaching $3.20, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 3,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,883. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $104.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.20% and a negative net margin of 1,967.93%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. research analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's products include CK-301 in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and CK-101 in the Phase 1 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation-positive NSCLC.

