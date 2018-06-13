Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.13

News articles about Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Global Eagle Entertainment earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.9580028543644 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENT opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $225.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -20.53, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. Global Eagle Entertainment has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.84.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.10 million. Global Eagle Entertainment had a negative net margin of 43.28% and a negative return on equity of 370.92%. equities research analysts forecast that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ENT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

In other Global Eagle Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky purchased 25,000 shares of Global Eagle Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abry Partners Vii Co-Investmen sold 25,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $40,073.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,313,279 shares of company stock worth $3,661,095. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

