Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact WVS Financial (WVFC) Share Price

Media stories about WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. WVS Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.5357500367999 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of WVS Financial traded down $0.07, reaching $16.50, on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 4,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,718. WVS Financial has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

