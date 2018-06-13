Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Stock Price

Media headlines about Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tejon Ranch earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate development and agribusiness company an impact score of 45.6116467355297 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Tejon Ranch traded down $0.02, reaching $25.71, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.76. Tejon Ranch has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.40 million, a PE ratio of 366.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.15%.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

