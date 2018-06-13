Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Share Price

News coverage about Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fortuna Silver Mines earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.1437776812779 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. National Bank Financial lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Shares of FSM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,389. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $876.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of -0.02.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 24.53%. The company had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine situated in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico.

