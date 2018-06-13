Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rewalk Robotics earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the medical device company an impact score of 45.6506562609366 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Rewalk Robotics alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RWLK. ValuEngine raised shares of Rewalk Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Rewalk Robotics in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Oppenheimer set a $3.00 price target on Rewalk Robotics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Rewalk Robotics in a report on Friday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.58.

RWLK traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,560. Rewalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.23.

Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million. Rewalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 1,154.65% and a negative net margin of 360.66%.

About Rewalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Rewalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rewalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.