Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.04

News stories about Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Level One Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.5610133572008 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of LEVL stock opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. Level One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $30.79.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Level One Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Victor L. Ansara sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory A. Wernette sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

