Forestar Group (FOR) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Forestar Group earned a coverage optimism score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 46.0348585598603 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Forestar Group traded down $0.75, reaching $22.70, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 145,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,961. The company has a quick ratio of 24.48, a current ratio of 24.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Forestar Group has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, insider Donald J. Tomnitz acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,395.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate development company. The company engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, and sale of real estate, primarily single-family residential and mixed-use communities. It also sells residential lots to home builders; and commercial properties. As of December 31, 2017, Forestar Group Inc had 49 entitled, developed, or under development projects in 11 states and 16 markets planned for residential and commercial uses in the United States.

